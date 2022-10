AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran volleyball picked up its third sweep in a row and 12th sweep of the season, knocking off Huston-Tillotson. 25-18, 27-25, 25-14, on Tuesday at Mary E. Branch Gymnasium on the campus of Huston-Tillotson University. The Bulldogs (23-5, 10-2 SCAC), who hit .179 in the match,...

