Teacher of the Week: Maryann Gonzales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weeks teacher of the week features Austin Elementary’s Maryann Gonzales who teaches Pre-K.

Mrs. Gonzales is a veteran teacher having almost 30 years of experience in the field and she has taught Pre-K for the past four years.

“I am shocked and this is a blessing, I am so honored to receive this award,” said Mrs. Gonzales.

