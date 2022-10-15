Teacher of the Week: Maryann Gonzales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weeks teacher of the week features Austin Elementary’s Maryann Gonzales who teaches Pre-K.
Mrs. Gonzales is a veteran teacher having almost 30 years of experience in the field and she has taught Pre-K for the past four years.
"I am shocked and this is a blessing, I am so honored to receive this award," said Mrs. Gonzales.
