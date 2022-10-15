ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Teacher of the Week: Maryann Gonzales

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6zZC_0iZobP8q00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weeks teacher of the week features Austin Elementary’s Maryann Gonzales who teaches Pre-K.

Mrs. Gonzales is a veteran teacher having almost 30 years of experience in the field and she has taught Pre-K for the past four years.

“I am shocked and this is a blessing, I am so honored to receive this award,” said Mrs. Gonzales.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX West Texas

San Angelo ISD announces new safety alerts process

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District announced Tuesday it is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the district. The new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU announces Homecoming events open to the public

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has announced 2022 Homecoming events and activities that run throughout this week. ASU’s Haunted Homecoming offers a series of events for people of all ages and is open to the public to attend which is listed below. Tuesday, Oct. 18 7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance – The annual memorial ceremony to mark […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Children’s Advocacy Center hosts Family Fall Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A night filled with activities, laughs, and awareness as the Children’s Advocacy Center hosts its first-ever Family Fall Festival. “This festival features all the partners that we work with in our community to advocate and prevent child abuse in our community,” said Justin DeLoach, with the Children’s Advocacy Center. Families could walk […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD October 13, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD on October 13, 2022. These updates include financial aid applications for outgoing seniors such as FASFA and TASFA as well as additional financial aid opportunities. San Angelos Region Service Center will be hosting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police investigate Knickerbocker motorcycle crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker. All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital. Officers report this morning, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Light Up the Night 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Eyes Moving the Landfill

SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Everything We Know About the Future of San Angelo's Former China Garden Restaurant

SAN ANGELO – For weeks now crews have been working on San Angelo's former China Garden Restaurant on the corner of College Hills and Loop 306. China Garden was forced to close in 2018 after the owner Ai Shu Cheng was found guilty of filing false income tax reports to the IRS. In an article published in Apr. of 2017 by San Angelo LIVE! we pulled finance reports. In those reports it was found out that Cheng under reported his income multiple times.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Dallas Fan Arrested for Suspicion of DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than five suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Kinesis Sculpture Hit by Vandals

Joaquin Gasgonia Palencia’s Kinesis sculpture was vandalized with white latex paint in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10, due to a “random act,” according to the Angelo State University Police Department. The University Police crime log states that the act occurred at the Ben Kelly Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy