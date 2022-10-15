Read full article on original website
Firefighters battle raging flames in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battled a fire at a two-story home on Grove Street. On Oct. 19 at 11:36 p.m. the SFD responded to a dispatch for a fire at a two-story home on the 4000 block of Grove Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022: Scooter’s Coffee coming to East Main Street
Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
2 shootings within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
Police suspect carbon monoxide in deaths of three Nashville residents
A call on Friday night brought police and fire units to the 600 block of Mill Street in Nashville, where three individuals were found in an outbuilding. 49-year-old Raymond James, along with a 14-year-old and 13-year-old whose identities were not released, were unresponsive when police arrived. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Super Retriever Series 2022 returns to Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The world’s best retrievers and trainers will compete against each other and only the top dogs will be crowned with two great events!. First up, the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock Competition happens on October 21-23, 2022 at the Louisiana Boardwalk...
Pedestrian killed Friday night on Highway 71
24-year-old James Settegast was struck by a vehicle while walking along the highway, according to the Arkansas State Police. Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager. Shydai Morrow, 16, reportedly ran away from her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. She has black hair. Morrow was last seen wearing a grey Nike pullover hoodie with “Nike” written on it in red, black sleeping shorts, a black sports bra, black Nike slides with “Nike” written in pink across the toe strap, and a black bonnet.
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
