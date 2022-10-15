Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO