Maryville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West

JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Houlihan goal spurs D-B to regional semifinal win

DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

What We Learned in Neyland Stadium

As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kingsport Times-News

Priority Scholarship nearing for ETSU Pharmacy

The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a Priority Applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.

