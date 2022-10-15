Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West
JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
Kingsport Times-News
Houlihan goal spurs D-B to regional semifinal win
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Tennessee raised more than $150k to replace the goalposts Vols fans tore down and threw in a river after upsetting Alabama
Beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years turned out to be a costly accomplishment for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans.
allfortennessee.com
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now
Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
Kingsport Times-News
Vol Notes: No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 UT gets nighttime kickoff
The lights will be on at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium when No. 19 Kentucky comes calling on No. 3 Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference East Division rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday.
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
University of Tennessee, fined over fans rushing the field, asks for donations for new goalposts
The University of Tennessee, fined by the SEC for its fans storming the field following their victory over the University of Alabama Saturday, is now asking for donations to replace the goalposts torn down and tossed into the river by those same fans.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
echo-pilot.com
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
WBIR
Local distillery carries on Tennessee tradition
Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Blount county's first distillery continues the tradition at a familiar landmark in Townsend.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
What We Learned in Neyland Stadium
As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Kingsport Times-News
Priority Scholarship nearing for ETSU Pharmacy
The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a Priority Applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
