Pittsburgh, PA

Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had back-to-back seasons with 100 losses, but general manager Ben Cherington believes better days are ahead.

Cherington said Friday during his season-ending press availability that the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates went 62-100 this year after finishing 61-101 last season.

It marked the second time in franchise history the Pirates had back-to-back seasons with triple-digit losses.

They also did so for three seasons in a row from 1952-54.

