(Oct. 17, 2022) The demand for golf on Nantucket has grown exponentially, and with it the demand for tee-times, which are a battle to get during the busy summer season. Miacomet, the island’s only 18-hole public golf course, set a record for rounds of golf this year with just over 29,608 rounds played from the beginning of the year through Oct. 11. That was up a couple thousand rounds from last year. But it’s been on a meteoric rise. In 2019, roughly 18,000 rounds were played.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO