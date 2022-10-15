Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Sturgis West in straight sets
(Oct. 17, 2022) The volleyball team fell behind briefly to start Monday’s match at Sturgis West, but the Whalers rallied and ultimately rolled to another straight-sets victory. Nantucket (12-1) dropped the first few points of the opening set but settled in and won 25-16, 25-6, 25-16. Head coach Andrew...
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf season ends with eighth place in south sectional
(Oct. 18, 2022) A combination of factors including changes in format and course layout, along with poor weather, spelled an end to the golf team’s playoff hopes Monday at Foxborough Country Club. Nantucket finished the rain-soaked day tied for eighth out of 13 teams at Monday’s Div. 3 south...
Inquirer and Mirror
Record number of rounds played at Miacomet this year
(Oct. 17, 2022) The demand for golf on Nantucket has grown exponentially, and with it the demand for tee-times, which are a battle to get during the busy summer season. Miacomet, the island’s only 18-hole public golf course, set a record for rounds of golf this year with just over 29,608 rounds played from the beginning of the year through Oct. 11. That was up a couple thousand rounds from last year. But it’s been on a meteoric rise. In 2019, roughly 18,000 rounds were played.
Inquirer and Mirror
NHA adds to collections with summer of acquisitions
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association added to its collections with a number of new acquisitions this summer. The NHA uses its extensive collections of art, artifacts and archives to tell the stories of the island and its people. The curatorial staff, assisted by friends and supporters in the community, are constantly on the lookout for historic items that advance the collections and help the NHA tell new stories.
Inquirer and Mirror
SSA to vote on 2023 fare hikes Tuesday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The price of a Steamship Authority boat ticket will likely rise next year. The boat line board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on across the board rate hikes to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million budget. Fare hikes on the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Shirley M. Peters, 91
Shirley M. Peters, 91, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, Md. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the United Methodist Church of Lyndonville, N.Y.
Inquirer and Mirror
Old Mill Celebration Saturday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association invites the community to learn about one of Nantucket’s most iconic historic landmarks – the Old Mill – and the history of harvest season on the island Saturday, Oct. 22. The program scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Old...
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board/Vineyard Meeting Tuesday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Select Board will hold a joint meeting with members of the Select Boards that represent the six towns on Martha’s Vineyard Tuesday at 4 p.m. Although separated by roughly 25 miles of ocean, the two islands often deal with many of the same issues.
Comments / 0