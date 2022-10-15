ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh shooting: One of the 5 people killed is a Chaminade Julienne graduate

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:50 P.M.

Chaminade Julienne responded to News Center 7 and confirmed Nicole Connors was a 1988 graduate.

INITIAL STORY

Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, is a 1988 Chaminade Julienne graduate who is being remembered by friends and a former classmate.

“We went to Precious Blood together as young kids and then to CJ,” Jennifer Bell Young told News Center 7 on Friday night via email.

Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.

He confirmed the Dayton connection in interviews with media in North Carolina. News Center 7 has tried to reach out to him for more comment about Connors.

News Center 7 also reached out to Chaminade Julienne for comment.

Young said when Connors moved to Raleigh, “we spoke about job hunting and I tried to help her job hunt. This is tragic. She was a good person.”

A 15-yer-old boy is in custody, accused of killing the five and wounding two more. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told The Associated Press that police have not determined a motive for the attack, the 25th mass killing this year in which the victims were shot, according to The Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.

A mass killing is defined as when four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are killed.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.

Tonya Woods
2d ago

so they going to try him as a adult but sentenced him as a juvenile my heart goes out to the family that has lost loved ones behind him his mother and father also have to bury a child and a dog. he should never be able to walk God's green earth another day in his life... too bad the death penalty can't go for him too why should they treasure his life when he didn't care about other people living I'm sorry but this is how I feel..

La La The Truth
2d ago

so sad looking at this picture of this husband, two chairs sit there and his wife is gone😢

