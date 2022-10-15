Raleigh shooting: One of the 5 people killed is a Chaminade Julienne graduate

DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:50 P.M.

Chaminade Julienne responded to News Center 7 and confirmed Nicole Connors was a 1988 graduate.

INITIAL STORY

Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, is a 1988 Chaminade Julienne graduate who is being remembered by friends and a former classmate.

“We went to Precious Blood together as young kids and then to CJ,” Jennifer Bell Young told News Center 7 on Friday night via email.

Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.

He confirmed the Dayton connection in interviews with media in North Carolina. News Center 7 has tried to reach out to him for more comment about Connors.

News Center 7 also reached out to Chaminade Julienne for comment.

Young said when Connors moved to Raleigh, “we spoke about job hunting and I tried to help her job hunt. This is tragic. She was a good person.”

A 15-yer-old boy is in custody, accused of killing the five and wounding two more. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told The Associated Press that police have not determined a motive for the attack, the 25th mass killing this year in which the victims were shot, according to The Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.

A mass killing is defined as when four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are killed.



