MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
MLB
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
MLB
Everything at stake for Guardians, Yankees in Game 5
And so we have a Game 5, our only one in the Division Series round. It’s quite a doozy, featuring the favored and forever-dramatic New York Yankees and the upstart (and SpongeBob-crooning) Cleveland Guardians. The stakes are through the roof on this one, obviously: It’s a win-or-go-home game, between...
MLB
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
MLB
Holmes, Boone back on same page after G3 'miscommunication'
CLEVELAND -- One day after Clay Holmes stood in the visiting bullpen at Progressive Field, watching a ninth-inning lead melt away and wondering why his name wasn’t called, manager Aaron Boone said that he and the reliever were on the same page. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m....
MLB
4 bets to consider for NLCS
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. We’re down to just two teams in the National League. Everyone expected an NL West team and an NL East team to be squaring off in the NL Championship Series, but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be the Padres and Phillies.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
What's next after Braves' tough end to '22?
ATLANTA -- Asked what he was thinking about or feeling after he awoke on Sunday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was "disappointed and pissed off." "I just wasn’t feeling real good, to be honest with you," Snitker said. "I was thinking I’d much rather be getting ready to come down [to Truist Park] to play Game 5."
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
Cards' Thomas spins historic AFL outing
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The fact that a starting pitcher in Monday night’s Salt River-Surprise game struck out 10 hitters may not seem like such a shock. Which starter it was? Well, that might have been less predictable. Cardinals lefty Connor Thomas whiffed 10 over four innings for the...
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
MLB
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
