WMU volleyball falls to Toledo 3-1 at home
Western Michigan volleyball was defeated by Toledo 3-1 at University Arena Saturday. The Broncos won the second set but struggled for most of the match. The team’s three set losses came by an average of 9.7 points while its win came by just three. This loss moves WMU to 13-8 overall and 5-4 in MAC competition.
6 turnovers doom WMU football in homecoming loss
Western Michigan football lost its homecoming game against Ohio 33-14 Saturday. The Broncos turned the ball over six times, with five second-half interceptions by quarterback Jack Salopek. WMU lost its second consecutive home game and fell to 2-5 on the season. The Broncos are tied for last in the Mid-American...
WMU volleyball three set for play
WMU volleyball wins in 3-0 sweep of Toledo
Western Michigan volleyball defeated Toledo Friday with a 3-0 sweep. The first two sets were back-and-forth battles and finished with the same score of 25-22. The Broncos ran away with the third set winning by a final score of 25-16. The team made up ground on MAC West second-place team Akron improving to 5-3 in conference play. Its record now stands at 13-7 overall.
Jack Salopek throw warm up
Bronco hockey makes Lawson faithful proud, defeats BGSU 4-1 in home opener
Western Michigan hockey defeated Bowling Green in its home opener 4-1 Thursday. Max Sasson led the Broncos in points with 3, with Cole Gallant, Ryan McAllister and Ethan Wolthers all recording scores. Cameron Rowe put on a masterclass between the pipes, registering 22 saves. The Broncos outshot the Falcons 33-23.
women's soccer Brooke Bailey
Colleen Munson and volleyball team in huddle
High Schools across Michigan Perform Alongside the BMB during a Halftime Show
During the Western versus New Hampshire football game Saturday, Oct. 1, the WMU Bronco Marching Band invited 220 high school marching band students all around Michigan to perform alongside them. Together, they performed “Can’t Stop the feeling” by Justin Timberlake. This performance is a Bronco Marching Band...
WMU student and local artist Bryce Vrooman shares experience, advice for other students
During the COVID-19 pandemic people all across Kalamazoo were faced with a lockdown. For some this was a chance to reflect on relationships, develop their skills or possibly revisit or start a new hobby. Junior at WMU and local artist Bryce Vrooman has found himself engaged in the world of...
Administration searches for a new Provost
Western Michigan University has made progress on schedule on the scout for a new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. The candidates will soon be on campus the week of Oct. 24. The Provost Search Advisory Committee, led by Co-Chairs Sarah Summy and Brian Gogan, interviewed seven potential candidates....
