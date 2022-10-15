Read full article on original website
Dr Pepper Day celebrations return to the Star City in honor of the soda's Virginia history
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared October 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in Downtown Roanoke. Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, has put together this event each year since...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $80,000 to Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On the heels of International Day of the Girl and Give to Women and Girls Day (October 11), Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council (GSVSC) announced an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl...
Smithsonian Air & Space Museum exhibit highlights NASCAR legend Wendell Scott
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A brand-new Smithsonian Air & Space Museum exhibit includes NASCAR legend and Danville native Wendell Scott. After a large-scale renovation, the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum reopened with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C. on October 14.
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
Roanoke SPCA hosts 'SPAYghetti' event to raise funds for animal services
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser to raise money for animal services. The event is on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The SPAYghetti fundraiser will offer a...
Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History remembers an Averett University Professor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Museum Board and staff are remembering a professor who passed away. Robert Marsh, a professor at Averett University passed away Wednesday after an extended illness the museum said. "We were blessed to call him our friend and supporter. Robert exhibited five times at...
Summer Sunset Festival Series Finale Full of Music, Food, & Fun
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Bedford YMCA is hosting its final Summer Sunset Festival event on Friday, October 21. There will be music, a rock wall, a teepee, and fun for the whole family. Emily got to see how they're sending the series out in style!
Top 100 Billboard Artist John Sines, Jr. Performing in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Singer and songwriter John Sines, Jr. is set to perform some of his biggest hits at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest on October 29. He tells Emily about how he designed the concert and the journey fans can expect to go on with his music.
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Roanoke City Public Schools adding SSOs to keep students safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools are getting some more added security to help ensure students and staff stay safe. The district was awarded a grant to hire 14 additional SSOs or School Security Officers. These SSOs are different from SROs (School Resource Officers) -- the biggest...
Water Resources will host tours of the 'College Hill Water Treatment Plant'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources will host tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant. On Friday the City of Lynchburg’s College Hill Water Treatment Plant will be open to the public for guided tours. This will be located at 525 Taylor Street. It will provide...
Central Shenandoah Health District to offer kids COVID-19 vaccines
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Parents of young children in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are now able to get a bivalent pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine for those aged five years and older, following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Town Hall: Hear from your Congressional Candidates in the 5th, 6th and 9th districts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to cast your ballots. ABC13 is connecting you to congress ahead of Election Day, November 8. A special Town Hall will air on Thursday, Oct. 20, right here on WSET.com. Our very own Mark...
'God will keep him safe:' Calvary Chapel Lynchburg sends group to help in Ukraine
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The war in Ukraine rages on as it's set to enter its ninth month of battle and one church here in Lynchburg is sending help to those in need. Calvary Chapel Lynchburg is stepping up to help on the ground in Kyiv by sending a group of men from their church community.
Expect a large police presence as training is conducted at CVCC: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you notice a large police presence on Wards Road on Tuesday, it isn't anything serious and you should not be concerned, Lynchburg Police said. LPD said they are conducting a training exercise from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. The...
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
12-year-old girl is a hero after alerting her family to house fire in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — A-12 -year-old girl is a hero after she saved her family when a fire broke out in their home. "We lost a lot, but my sisters are still here and I was able to save everybody," Aalaysia Canada said. Around 3 a.m. Monday morning the...
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
