Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Smithsonian Air & Space Museum exhibit highlights NASCAR legend Wendell Scott

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A brand-new Smithsonian Air & Space Museum exhibit includes NASCAR legend and Danville native Wendell Scott. After a large-scale renovation, the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum reopened with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C. on October 14.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Top 100 Billboard Artist John Sines, Jr. Performing in Forest

Forest, VA (WSET) — Singer and songwriter John Sines, Jr. is set to perform some of his biggest hits at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest on October 29. He tells Emily about how he designed the concert and the journey fans can expect to go on with his music.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Roanoke City Public Schools adding SSOs to keep students safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools are getting some more added security to help ensure students and staff stay safe. The district was awarded a grant to hire 14 additional SSOs or School Security Officers. These SSOs are different from SROs (School Resource Officers) -- the biggest...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Central Shenandoah Health District to offer kids COVID-19 vaccines

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Parents of young children in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are now able to get a bivalent pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine for those aged five years and older, following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA

