Monterey, CA

downtowncampbell.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell

Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
CAMPBELL, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
visitgilroy.com

Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy

Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
GILROY, CA
cityonahillpress.com

The Creativity of a County: A Look Into Santa Cruz’s Open Studios

In the entryway of Floasis Pottery Studio, visitor Kirsten Snobeck’s eyes grew wide as she held up a mug ornamented with mushrooms. Floasis Studio was Snobeck’s sixth or seventh stop of the day in her self-guided tour of Santa Cruz Open Studios on Sunday, Oct. 9. She has been going every year since 2018, when, on one of her first days living in Santa Cruz, the notorious green Open Studios signs drew her into the vast artistic community that exists across the county.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
morganhilllife.com

Sidebar: Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?

The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Mysterious happenings have occurred at Yolked Restaurant in Morgan Hill, recalled Joleen Hensley, who has worked at the restaurant on and off for the past 17 years.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions

The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Stanford Daily

Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?

When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
STANFORD, CA

