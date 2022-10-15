Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
cityonahillpress.com
The Creativity of a County: A Look Into Santa Cruz’s Open Studios
In the entryway of Floasis Pottery Studio, visitor Kirsten Snobeck’s eyes grew wide as she held up a mug ornamented with mushrooms. Floasis Studio was Snobeck’s sixth or seventh stop of the day in her self-guided tour of Santa Cruz Open Studios on Sunday, Oct. 9. She has been going every year since 2018, when, on one of her first days living in Santa Cruz, the notorious green Open Studios signs drew her into the vast artistic community that exists across the county.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
KSBW.com
Oaxacan basketball tournament calling on Greenfield city officials for park improvements
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Brought together by basketball, the Oaxacan community in Greenfield gathers at Patriot Park every Sunday to play their favorite sport. But organizers of the tournaments say they face obstacles and are calling upon city leaders to help them receive necessities at the park. "We do this...
A mini Chase Center for Santa Cruz, marrying the Sea Dubs and performing arts?
After a decade in Kaiser Permanente Arena, the Warriors are planning for a new downtown home. And they are already working with the Santa Cruz Symphony on how to create a place for hoops — and as many as 100 nights of arts and entertainment a year. What's the vision — and the work ahead?
morganhilllife.com
Sidebar: Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?
The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Mysterious happenings have occurred at Yolked Restaurant in Morgan Hill, recalled Joleen Hensley, who has worked at the restaurant on and off for the past 17 years.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio expecting a baby girl
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has announced that she is expecting a baby girl in March 2023! She and her partner are looking forward to the new adventure. Watch her announcement in the video above.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane. Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast,...
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Shawarma King in Castroville boasts a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
Santa Cruz city SEIU worker strike underway, hundreds at the picket lines
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history began as early as 4 a.m. Monday, with hundreds at picket lines around the city by 9 a.m. Representatives of SEIU and the city were scheduled to meet again later Monday morning, this time with a state mediator.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
