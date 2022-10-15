ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109

L.A. LAKERS (109) James 12-25 4-4 31, Walker IV 2-7 1-2 5, Davis 10-22 7-9 27, Beverley 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 7-12 4-5 19, Gabriel 0-1 0-2 0, Ryan 1-4 0-0 3, Swider 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 5-9 0-0 13, Pippen Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Reaves 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 19-25 109.
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117

PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117.
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA

