Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
L.A. LAKERS (109) James 12-25 4-4 31, Walker IV 2-7 1-2 5, Davis 10-22 7-9 27, Beverley 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 7-12 4-5 19, Gabriel 0-1 0-2 0, Ryan 1-4 0-0 3, Swider 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 5-9 0-0 13, Pippen Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Reaves 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 19-25 109.
WVNews
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117
PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117.
WVNews
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference...
WVNews
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry's team is on top these days.
Comments / 0