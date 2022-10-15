Read full article on original website
brenniewinters
4d ago
Parents are responsible when kids do shootings. Keep guns away from them and teach them about the truth that human life is fragile.
Stefanie Smith
3d ago
This generation of generation of kids act like they are slow as hell. Like wth is wrong with them. They dang on elevator just don't go up. I mean the brain.
Chi Chi Jima
4d ago
That will happen on the Thanksgiving Parade too. I for one will never attend anything when the crowd is around.
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
Former Lake Worth officer sued in fatal shooting of man in 2021, lawsuit says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from a Sept. 3, 2021 story covering this shooting. A North Texas family is suing the city of Lake Worth for "wrongful death claims" over allegedly not training its officers properly, which the family says played a factor in an officer-involved shooting last year.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
Carrollton police officer, driver dead after crash on George Bush Turnpike, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, whose name has not been released, was struck by the passing driver's vehicle while he was helping with a drunk-driving investigation, police said.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Texas mother accused of stabbing, strangling daughter to death
Melissa Towne has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. KPRC's Deven Clarke reports.Oct. 18, 2022.
WFAA
VERIFY: School DNA kits for Texas students are not in response to Uvalde shooting
TEXAS, USA — Parents across Texas have been getting letters this week telling them they’ll soon receive in-home child identification kits for children in grades kindergarten through 8th. The kits are used to collect the child’s DNA and fingerprints in case of an emergency. But on the...
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
WFAA
Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
WFAA
Funeral services to begin for fallen Dallas police officer
Ofc. Jacob Arellano died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, where he was driving to work late Tuesday night.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
State Fair of Texas security director details how his team has been preparing for the fair since February
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas' security director promises: His team has gone through extensive training in order to be prepared for all sorts of threats at the fairgrounds — whether, it turns out, they even turn out to be true. On Friday night, the State of...
