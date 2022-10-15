Whitmer returns to football after shooting, tops Clay in TRAC matchup

This one was bigger than football.

“It’s been a long week,” Whitmer coach Ken Winters said after his squad dispatched Clay 48-31 a week after a shooting during the closing moments of the Panthers’ game against Central Catholic. “It just feels good to get back on the football field in a winning way.”

Security was heightened at Friday’s game between Whitmer and Clay. Swaths of both schools’ student sections were arrayed in orange, the color of gun violence prevention. Many Panthers players wore orange cleats.

Against this emotional backdrop, the Panthers scored a win over an Eagles team that was entertaining and -— far more importantly — safe.

“It's like therapy. We went through a scare three years ago, so I've been through that, and I never want to go through that again,” Clay coach John Galyas said. “It's great to play football and just worry about playing football. It's one of the great things about high school, the sports, and to have it wrecked by senseless violence is horrible.”

Whitmer took control of the game early, led by dominant senior running back Taron Crawford. Crawford punched in a one-yard touchdown to punctuate the Panthers’ opening drive and added a six-yard touchdown after junior defensive lineman Landon Brown recovered a fumble.

When Clay responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel to senior wide receiver Christian Mays, Crawford dashed 43 yards to his third touchdown of the first quarter. Whitmer closed the opening quarter with a 20-8 lead.

“He gets a little bit better every day,” Winters said of Crawford. “We had one running back go down, and he had to carry a little bit more of the load, but he did a great job.”

The Eagles hung in the game for much of the first half, but ultimately fell victim to a string of big plays by the Panthers in the second quarter. Sophomore Whitmer running back Jimmy Deliey broke off an 82-yard run and a three-yard touchdown on back-to-back plays. Sophomore quarterback Brady Ford connected with senior running back Corvell Morgan for an 18-yard score.

The most backbreaking development for Clay came on the quarter’s next-to-last scrimmage play. A Heintschel pass was tipped and intercepted by junior wide receiver Alijah Shabaz, who raced 64 yards the other direction to put the Panthers up 41-16 at the break. A pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter provided some window dressing for the Eagles.

“We played hard. We always play hard. I'd never fault the effort,” Galyas said. “Up front [Whitmer’s] really good, and they took it to us tonight. We knew going in that that was a key to the game — could we slow the run game down? Obviously, we didn't.”

Crawford finished the evening with 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, while Deliey amassed 91 yards on just four attempts.

“I think I did pretty good, but the expectation for me is too high,” Crawford said. “I would call this an average night for me.”

Both teams are over .500 — the Panthers are 6-3 and Clay 5-4 — and eyeing the postseason, but only after a pair of challenging regular-season finales. The Eagles will visit St. John’s, while Whitmer travels to Fremont Ross.

“We were in playoff mode today,” Winters said. “We knew we probably had to win the last two to get a home game, so the playoffs started today for us.”