Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
depaulbluedemons.com
Blue Demons Battle to the Brink in Five-Set Decision at No. 21 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. – DePaul volleyball took No. 21 Creighton to the brink in a five-set decision at D.J. Sokol Arena on Sunday afternoon. After dropping the first set, the Blue Demons stormed back to take the second and third sets before eventually falling in five sets. Set scores of...
depaulbluedemons.com
Women’s Soccer Secures first BIG EAST Win against Seton Hall
CHICAGO, Ill – DePaul Women's soccer secured their first BIG EAST conference win against the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday. Sophomore forwards, Katie Godden and Susie Soderstrom contributed the two goals for DePaul's 2-0 victory. Goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson kept the Pirate's offensive efforts at bay with her second shutout game of the season.
depaulbluedemons.com
Blue Demons Host Seton Hall for Senior Day
CHICAGO, Ill. – DePaul women's soccer welcomes Seton Hall to Wish Field on Sunday afternoon for a BIG EAST matchup at 1 p.m. CT. The Blue Demons will celebrate Senior Day before the start of the game, honoring Brooke Weitzel, Maria Nordness, Megan Malecha, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Boos, Mollie Eriksson, and Sydney Parker. The match will be broadcasted on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports presented by SoFi.
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats flip 3-star edge rusher Brian Simms III from Boston College
Just a day after decommitting from Boston College, 3-star defensive end Brian Simms III committed to Cincinnati. The Baltimore native was on campus last weekend as the Bearcats took down South Florida. Simms is a relatively under the radar prospect but has plenty of potential as an edge rusher. The...
St. Edward uses all three phases to defeat Archbishop Moeller 6-0 in Division 1 showdown
The Eagles held Moeller to 215 yards of offense and made key plays on offense and special teams
WLWT 5
LIVE SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
There are two weeks left in the regular season with some big matchups left to play. While there are some clear frontrunners for many conference titles, several are still up in there. This is the week where the playoff picture comes into shape and we learn who the contenders and...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
WLWT 5
Walk under a laser lightshow at this BLINK installation in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Walk under a laser lightshow at this BLINK installation in downtown Cincinnati. ALLEYOLOGY by Lapis Laser is a supersensory experience using coherent light, mirrors, atmosphere particles and the vibration of air molecules.
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything to know, 9 unconventional tacos to eat
Similar to Burger Week and Wing Week, Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 is bringing discounted $2 tacos to more than 30 restaurants around the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison and Faber avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison and Faber avenues in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Former Cincinnati health commissioner reaches deal with UC
A former Cincinnati health commissioner reached a settlement with the University of Cincinnati on the verge of his racial discrimination trial.
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
