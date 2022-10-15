ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm

On Tuesday, Amin Hasan, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 2 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On December 5, 2020, Hasan was arrested by Stamford Police after causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and a search of a van he rented revealed 13 filled 5-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, an ax and other items.
STAMFORD, CT
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense

An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Vigil held to give domestic violence victims a voice

(WTNH) – A key to putting an end to domestic violence is shining a light o the awful reality of it and spreading awareness. Recently, a vigil was held in Bridgeport to give victims a voice to make a change. It’s a vigil with a powerful mission in Bridgeport. The Center for Family Justice hosted […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT

