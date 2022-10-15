Read full article on original website
Suspects in Bridgeport drug trafficking case found guilty
Five suspects have been found guilty of running a large narcotics operation in Bridgeport. The five were found guilty October 14 for their parts in a ring that distributed fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
newstalknewengland.com
Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm
On Tuesday, Amin Hasan, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 2 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On December 5, 2020, Hasan was arrested by Stamford Police after causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and a search of a van he rented revealed 13 filled 5-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, an ax and other items.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NBC New York
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Vigil held to give domestic violence victims a voice
(WTNH) – A key to putting an end to domestic violence is shining a light o the awful reality of it and spreading awareness. Recently, a vigil was held in Bridgeport to give victims a voice to make a change. It’s a vigil with a powerful mission in Bridgeport. The Center for Family Justice hosted […]
Hartford gets $2M in federal funds to use on police tech for anonymous reporting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will receive about $2 million of federal funds to use on technology to make it easier for citizens to communicate anonymously with police, according to an announcement Monday. The funds will come from the Safer Communities Act. Officials hope that the technology will prevent shootings. The technology […]
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
Teen dies in Waterbury crash
Both drivers were hospitalized, one for non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year old operator succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with animal cruelty gets probation, loses license permanently
A Bridgeport veterinarian, accused of killing one dog and performing unnecessary, harmful surgery on another, will never practice again.
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
