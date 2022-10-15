Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street.

All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m.

Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason and heard four gunshots. Police encountered a collision with two vehicles and found a man with gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

There are no details about a suspect at this time, CPD said in a press release.

