Centreville, MI

MLive.com

Decatur sophomore setter emerging as a leader for young volleyball team

DECATUR, MI – Anyone who spent any time at a Decatur volleyball practice last year saw the Raiders had something special in freshman setter Abby Baushke. Now, the rest of Southwest Michigan is starting to see that, as well. “Last year, she played basically everywhere but setter,” Decatur coach...
DECATUR, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7

The high school girls golf and boys tennis seasons came to a fantastic finish with state meets in both sports last weekend. The Grand Rapids area had athletes in both sports shine, and that’s not all. There were standout performances across a variety of sports.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

WMU hockey takes NCAA’s No. 1 scoring offense into nationally ranked series vs. Notre Dame

KALAMAZOO, MI – A four-game winning streak has Western Michigan climbing the national rankings heading into its biggest challenge of the early season. The Broncos moved up one spot to No. 17 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, which were released Monday, and they’ll meet another nationally ranked team for a two-game series this weekend, with No. 12/13 Notre Dame hosting WMU on Friday, then visiting Lawson Arena on Saturday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
KALAMAZOO, MI

