Nazareth field hockey stuns Easton with late comeback, reaches EPC final
Nazareth Area High School’s field hockey team overcame the odds twice on Tuesday evening. The third-seeded Blue Eagles trailed second-seeded Easton by two goals with less than 6 minutes to play in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. After an improbable comeback, Nazareth’s defense...
Emmaus field hockey wastes no time in EPC semifinal win vs. Parkland
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team had its lowest scoring output vs. local competition when it downed Parkland 3-0 in its regular-season finale. The Green Hornets weren’t going to accept that sort of outing on Tuesday night. Top-seeded Emmaus handled fourth-seeded Parkland 7-1 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference...
Emmaus’ Reinhard, Nazareth’s Mastromonaco run to EPC cross country crowns
Emmaus, Nazareth, åand Parkland divided up the first-place medals at Tuesday’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (EPC) cross country championship at DeSales University in Center Valley. Green Hornet senior Hailey Reinhard won the girls’ race in 18 minutes and 58 seconds – the only girl under 19 minutes – to...
Daniels scores twice as Parkland boys soccer avenges only loss to Nazareth in EPC semis
The Parkland boys soccer team was undefeated this season before the Trojans ran into Nazareth last Monday. The Trojans got revenge for their only blemish on the schedule with a victory over the Blue Eagles in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. Junior forward...
Parkland girls soccer responds with 4 straight goals to beat Easton in EPC semis
The Parkland girls soccer team controlled most of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Easton on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. But it wasn’t the best start for the Trojans as Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa scored with 35:42 left in the first half to give the fourth-seeded Red Rovers a 1-0 lead over top-seeded Parkland.
Second half surge sends Northampton boys soccer to EPC final
The Northampton boys soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season after finishing with just six wins last season. In their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Whitehall (13-7), the Konkrete Kids (18-2) continued their reversal of fortune. Six days removed from a 2-1 loss to the Zephyrs, Northampton used...
Newest PA Pride to release Friday at these 2 Lehigh Valley breweries
The newest entry into the PA Pride beer series will be released on Friday, and it’ll be available at a couple of Lehigh Valley-area breweries. The PA Pride Amber Lager, when it becomes available Friday, will mark the final series release of the 2022 calendar, according to a news release. The series is a collaboration between Pennsylvania breweries and popular craft beer blog Breweries in Pennsylvania. The amber lager will be the fourth of the series to release this year and eighth overall.
Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen
The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
Step back in time at the Shelter House in Emmaus, Pa.
Dating back to 1734, the house now serves as a tool to teach younger generations about life during colonial times.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem
A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
At 6-0, Eagles need to do 3 things to remain undefeated after bye week
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was heading into the locker room Sunday night, smiling because his team had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on national television in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. Seizing the opportunity, Sirianni tweaked a saying made famous by former Cowboys...
Here are 9 random Eagles thoughts about Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and a standout cornerback
Last season, the Eagles had to wait until Week 14 before they had their bye week. The team had to endure injuries and nagging ailments while still trying to make a late run for a playoff berth. This season, the Eagles have theirs during Week 7. After the Eagles defeated...
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Former Green Bay Packers, New York Giants player shot and killed outside Pa. bar
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, according to multiple reports. He was 32. Dennard was born in Chicago, and played at Langston University in Oklahoma before spending time in the NFL from...
Should Eagles look to make a deal before trade deadline? (PODCAST)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were all smiles when they ran off the field Sunday, having helped the team improve to a 6-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-16. Hurts threw two touchdowns against their NFC East rivals, and Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Easton, PA
