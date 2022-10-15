ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis

When the Palisades boys soccer team rallied to a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in the regular season, you could be forgiven for calling it a fluke. The Crusaders won the prior matchup 8-1, it was the Pirates’ first victory in the fixture for as long as anyone could remember and Notre Dame responded to that defeat with eight straight wins.
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen

The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
JAMESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
