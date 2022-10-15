Read full article on original website
Emmaus field hockey wastes no time in EPC semifinal win vs. Parkland
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team had its lowest scoring output vs. local competition when it downed Parkland 3-0 in its regular-season finale. The Green Hornets weren’t going to accept that sort of outing on Tuesday night. Top-seeded Emmaus handled fourth-seeded Parkland 7-1 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference...
Daniels scores twice as Parkland boys soccer avenges only loss to Nazareth in EPC semis
The Parkland boys soccer team was undefeated this season before the Trojans ran into Nazareth last Monday. The Trojans got revenge for their only blemish on the schedule with a victory over the Blue Eagles in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. Junior forward...
Nazareth field hockey stuns Easton with late comeback, reaches EPC final
Nazareth Area High School’s field hockey team overcame the odds twice on Tuesday evening. The third-seeded Blue Eagles trailed second-seeded Easton by two goals with less than 6 minutes to play in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. After an improbable comeback, Nazareth’s defense...
Parkland girls soccer responds with 4 straight goals to beat Easton in EPC semis
The Parkland girls soccer team controlled most of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Easton on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. But it wasn’t the best start for the Trojans as Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa scored with 35:42 left in the first half to give the fourth-seeded Red Rovers a 1-0 lead over top-seeded Parkland.
Second half surge sends Northampton boys soccer to EPC final
The Northampton boys soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season after finishing with just six wins last season. In their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Whitehall (13-7), the Konkrete Kids (18-2) continued their reversal of fortune. Six days removed from a 2-1 loss to the Zephyrs, Northampton used...
Emmaus’ Reinhard, Nazareth’s Mastromonaco run to EPC cross country crowns
Emmaus, Nazareth, åand Parkland divided up the first-place medals at Tuesday’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (EPC) cross country championship at DeSales University in Center Valley. Green Hornet senior Hailey Reinhard won the girls’ race in 18 minutes and 58 seconds – the only girl under 19 minutes – to...
Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis
When the Palisades boys soccer team rallied to a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in the regular season, you could be forgiven for calling it a fluke. The Crusaders won the prior matchup 8-1, it was the Pirates’ first victory in the fixture for as long as anyone could remember and Notre Dame responded to that defeat with eight straight wins.
Northampton, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Pocono Mountain East High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen
The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
Eagles move to 6-0: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry come up big in 26-17 win over Cowboys | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was running stride for stride with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush thought he could get the ball to Gallup and zipped the pass over the middle of the field.
Backup Eagles lineman helps keep Cowboys’ Micah Parsons sackless after Lane Johnson’s injury
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were coming out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second half of the game, already seeing themselves up 20-3. As they made their way to the home sideline, they did so without starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
Here are 9 random Eagles thoughts about Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and a standout cornerback
Last season, the Eagles had to wait until Week 14 before they had their bye week. The team had to endure injuries and nagging ailments while still trying to make a late run for a playoff berth. This season, the Eagles have theirs during Week 7. After the Eagles defeated...
At 6-0, Eagles need to do 3 things to remain undefeated after bye week
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was heading into the locker room Sunday night, smiling because his team had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on national television in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. Seizing the opportunity, Sirianni tweaked a saying made famous by former Cowboys...
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Should Eagles look to make a deal before trade deadline? (PODCAST)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were all smiles when they ran off the field Sunday, having helped the team improve to a 6-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-16. Hurts threw two touchdowns against their NFC East rivals, and Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati prediction, odds for MLS on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia takes on Cincinnati in MLS at Subaru Park on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati,...
Former Green Bay Packers, New York Giants player shot and killed outside Pa. bar
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, according to multiple reports. He was 32. Dennard was born in Chicago, and played at Langston University in Oklahoma before spending time in the NFL from...
The 6-0 Eagles are for real; not playoff-ready, for sure, but right now, nobody’s better | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Even though I picked the Eagles to win their Sunday night showdown against Dallas, I have lived in the Philly area a very long time, and I have absorbed its fatalistic nature in my DNA. By game time I had convinced myself that what you saw unfold at...
Football Players, Actors, and Reporters Among Famous Pennsbury Alum Inducted into District’s Hall of Fame
The inductees all graduated from eh Bucks County school and went on to successful careers. A group of celebrities that graduated from the same Bucks County school district were recently recognized for their successful careers. Several well-known graduates of the Pennsbury School District were recently inducted into into their Hall...
76ers vs. Celtics prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA at TD Garden on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
