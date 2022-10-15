ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers

After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
iheart.com

KCSO: Man who put phone under Goodwill changing room door identified

LOWELL TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County Sheriff's deputies say they have internally identified a man accused of placing a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township. It happened Friday afternoon at the store on East Fulton Street. The man has yet to be publicly identified. Sheriff's...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
PLAINWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

