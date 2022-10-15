Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
WWMTCw
Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 months for selling fake sports cards
A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fake sports cards over the past three decades.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks
Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.
'It really hurts': Students say parents fighting over removal of LGBTQ+ book impacts relationships at school
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Monday night's Spring Lake school board meeting ended early as parents during public comment refused to follow rules presented by the board. Tensions were high as one parent gave a presentation for why the book "Gender Queer" should be removed from the library, saying it displays explicit sexual imagery.
5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers
After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
1 hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home at Spring Valley Mobile Home Park in Rockford. Police say the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Bodie Street NE, which is near M-44. The victim was hospitalized due...
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok
Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
iheart.com
KCSO: Man who put phone under Goodwill changing room door identified
LOWELL TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County Sheriff's deputies say they have internally identified a man accused of placing a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township. It happened Friday afternoon at the store on East Fulton Street. The man has yet to be publicly identified. Sheriff's...
wkzo.com
Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
