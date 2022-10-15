Read full article on original website
Floyd County Supervisors Consider Expanded Online Access to Meetings, Other Activities
Expanding online access to Floyd County meetings and other County functions is under consideration by the Board of Supervisors. During their regular meeting Monday, Supervisors heard from the City of Charles City and Charles City School District about enhancing their partnership to make the County more accessible through streaming and other video outlets, like the Public Access Network. The County already pays a portion of a Community Marketing and Promotion position for the services, but is being asked to up their monetary contribution for extra work that could come with expansion.
Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City
Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
Howard, Mitchell Counties Under Burn Bans
At least two north Iowa counties are under burn bans due to continued dry and windy conditions. Howard County’s burn ban went into effect at noon Friday, while Mitchell County’s burn ban started at 5 p.m. Friday. Both county-wide bans will remain in place until further notice. In...
Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
Jury finds former Waterloo bus driver not guilty in 2016 shooting
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Human Trafficking in Iowa Doc Film in Charles City Sunday
A documentary that chronicles illegal human trafficking will have a special showing in Charles City this weekend. The film “Gridshock” will be presented during a free showing at the Charles Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, who says human trafficking can...
Teen & Grandma Involved in Drive-by Shooting
An 18 year old and his grandmother have been arrested after a drive by shooting in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to Logan Avenue around 12:15 Sunday afternoon on a report of a man chasing a woman with gun. When they arrived, Police say they witnessed Marshall Polk stick a 9mm handgun out of the window of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire one shot at 617 Logan Avenue. Polk was charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Carrying Weapons, Interference While Armed and Possession of Marijuana. Polk’s 67 year old grandmother, Valerie Norman was driving the Equinox. She was charged with Intimidation and Interference. Another passenger ran away and remains at large.
