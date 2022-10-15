Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
Tulsa police identify man suspected of causing crash that killed ORU student
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who faces second-degree murder charges in connection to a drunk driving accident that killed an Oral Roberts student in September. Nicholas Robinson faces charges of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failing to stop at a red...
Car found abandoned as police search for person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that Joe Kennedy’s blue PT Cruiser has been found abandoned near Morris, Oklahoma. Kennedy is not in custody. Officers are looking for Kennedy, who is considered a person of interest following the murders of four men in Okmulgee.
News On 6
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
news9.com
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
Okmulgee Police To Provide Update On Search For Missing Men
Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this...
News On 6
Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa
A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
Police reveal details behind arrest in Holly Cantrell murder case
Cantrell, a pregnant mother of three, disappeared on Jan. 20, 2017 while on her lunch break from the McAlester Regional Health Clinic.
Person of interest agrees to speak to investigators in Tulsa County attempted abduction case
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/17/22: The person of interest has agreed to be interviewed by deputies. Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a...
Medical Examiner’s Office working to identify bodies found in river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of four bodies found in a river in rural Okmulgee on Friday. On Friday, Okmulgee Police announced that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. This announcement...
Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged
Authorities have identified and charged the driver accused of killing an ORU men's soccer player in a crash in September. Nicholas Robinson was charged with second degree felony murder, DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the crash killed Eugene Quaynor,...
‘A very violent event;’ Okmulgee police chief confirms missing men were murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Joe Prentice with the Okmulgee Police Department confirms that the bodies of four missing men have been pulled from the Deep Fork River. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens, and Mike Sparks have been missing for nearly a week. While the cause of death is...
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OHP: 20-year-old from Tennessee drowns at Skiatook Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old from Tennessee drowned at Skiatook Lake on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo, a 20-year-old male from Nashville, TN, drowned Sunday afternoon at Tall Chief Cove on the eastern side of Skiatook Lake. OHP is still investigating...
Person kicks out windshield, runs away after car crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the driver of a truck that caused a rollover crash in east Tulsa Tuesday morning. Police said a truck hit a parked car just after 3:30 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road. According to officers, the driver of...
Comments / 0