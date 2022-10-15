ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody

Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa

A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OHP: 20-year-old from Tennessee drowns at Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old from Tennessee drowned at Skiatook Lake on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo, a 20-year-old male from Nashville, TN, drowned Sunday afternoon at Tall Chief Cove on the eastern side of Skiatook Lake. OHP is still investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN

