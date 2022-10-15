Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs
Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
WVNews
Hawks cruise past Knights in sectional opener
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The top-seeded University Hawks punched their ticket to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship match by recording a 9-0 victory over the No. 4 seeded Preston Knights in Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer sectional semifinal. University will host the sectional championship at...
WVNews
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
WVNews
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
WVNews
Minutemen close out regular season, playoffs begin tonight
Lewis County High School Soccer Minutemen closed out their regular season with week with a win against Philip Barbour and a tie against Winfield. Lewis County will have the top seed in Class A/AA Region II Section 2 play, which begins tonight at home against Braxton County. Against the Colts,...
WVNews
Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
WVNews
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
image0 (4).jpeg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
WVNews
Annual scarecrow contest brings Halloween fun to Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monsters, Minions and characters from “The Simpsons” are some of the scarecrows that greet local residents and visitors in downtown Bridgeport this October. Nearly two dozen scarecrows are on display to get motorists ready for Halloween again this year. Associated Businesses of...
WVNews
Roger Britton
KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
WVNews
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
WVNews
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
WVNews
Officers in elementary schools good decision
We have long supported prevention resource officers in our schools here in Lewis County, and we applaud the current effort to increase police presence, even on the elementary school level. The Lewis County School System and Lewis County Commission have worked together to provide prevention resource officers for the county’s...
WVNews
No time for passing the buck
While Fairmont City Council recently passed on buying a former bank building to relocate some of the city offices to, it’s becoming apparent that at some point, council will have to address the concerns at the current Fairmont Public Safety Building. City Manager Valerie Means told Fairmont News Editor...
WVNews
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
WVNews
3 children transported in critical condition after single-vehicle rollover Tuesday night near Lost Creek, West Virginia
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Three juveniles were transported to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in southern Harrison County. The juveniles were all under age 10, according to West Virginia State Police Cpl. Baron Claypool, of the...
WVNews
'He's been a big help for us:' Fairmont State University student interning with Bridgeport's (West Virginia) information technology staff
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Bridgeport’s Information Technology Director Jesse Chaney updates city systems and connections, he will have a helping hand the next few months. Fairmont State University junior Michael Gaskill is interning with Chaney and Systems Administrator Josh Drummond for more than 300 hours this...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, officials in "quandary" over Public Safety Building needs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Fairmont City Council turned down the idea of purchasing a new building to move some municipal departments out of the Fairmont Public Safety Building, officials say they are in a quandary regarding how to mitigate issues that the current building faces. The Public...
WVNews
Harrison County high school principals discuss test scores
Principals from Harrison County's high schools spoke about test scores and other concerns at a special meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education Tuesday afternoon. Primary concerns included math scores and attendance with other issues including English language arts and maintaining student engagement in school.
Comments / 0