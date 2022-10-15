Read full article on original website
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117
PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117.
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference...
Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins' first loss. The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He...
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
L.A. LAKERS (109) James 12-25 4-4 31, Walker IV 2-7 1-2 5, Davis 10-22 7-9 27, Beverley 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 7-12 4-5 19, Gabriel 0-1 0-2 0, Ryan 1-4 0-0 3, Swider 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 5-9 0-0 13, Pippen Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Reaves 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 19-25 109.
Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week's television ratings
NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 10-16, their networks and viewerships:. 1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.79 million.
Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime...
Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry's team is on top these days.
Colin Castleton named Preseason First-Team All-SEC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton has been named preseason first-team All-SEC, the league announced on Wednesday following a media vote. The fifth-year forward opted to use his extra year of eligibility to return to Florida and build off his two previous All-SEC campaigns for Todd Golden’s inaugural season at the helm.
