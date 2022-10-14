Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Bray Wyatt appears following his Extreme Rules return
Bray Wyatt has WWE SmackDown in his hands. Once known as The Fiend, Wyatt made an all-time great return at Extreme Rules after a 19-month hiatus from the company. Wyatt leads his fireflies into the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Wyatt had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Updates for Next Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has announced a big segment and match for next Monday’s RAW. Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Lashley later challenged Lesnar to come to RAW to face him in the ring. WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Sioux City, Iowa 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no-contest due...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.
stillrealtous.com
Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw
Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Claims She Gets To Pick Her Opponents In WWE
Ronda Rousey is most certainly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan,...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
rajah.com
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Dave Mastiff Explains How Triple H, Shawn Michaels Have Helped His Career
During his recent chat with PWMania, former WWE NXT UK Superstar "Bomber" Dave Mastiff explained the impact WWE Hall Of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career. Mastiff also discussed "the joy" of NXT UK, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Shawn Michaels and...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On Why He Believes John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed why he believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that.”
rajah.com
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Raven Not Having A Backstory After Debuting In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he put heat on himself for not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.
Comments / 0