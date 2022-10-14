Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO