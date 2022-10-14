ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee

On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas. Fort Hays State University creates cybersecurity incubator.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Mental Health Report Ranks Kansas Worst in the Nation for Mental Illness, Access to Care

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – A new report by Mental Health America ranks Kansas worst in the country on measures like the prevalence of mental illness and access to care. The Kansas News Service reports that on top of high rates of youth substance abuse and adult mental illness, the report found it’s harder to access mental health care in Kansas than almost anywhere else in the country.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
CANTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy