HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO