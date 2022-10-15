ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record.

Josh Shapiro is competing against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend barely a tenth as much.

Shapiro still has weeks left to add to his total as he leads polls.

Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but acknowledges he’s being hammered in the race for donations.

Campaign finance filings show Shapiro has outspent Mastriano by 16 to 1 in the 2021-22 campaign cycle.

Mastriano has turned off bedrock GOP donors by campaigning with far-right figures and backing a complete ban on abortion.

Comments / 26

keepitreal
4d ago

It helps when you have Soros money. And , he won’t debate! Nope you want my vote earn it!!! Never heard the guy talk. Vote red.♥️♥️♥️🇺🇸

Reply(1)
14
Red and Green
4d ago

The left are funneling money into Pennsylvania so they can continue to push their failing policies.

Reply
11
