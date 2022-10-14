Read full article on original website
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Appears On NBC Sports, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Following his return to WWE Smackdown On FOX, the 'Top 10' moments from Bray Wyatt's career are available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Watch the greatest moments from Bray Wyatt’s unique career, from his first victory to championship wins to his Extreme Rules 2022 return. -- In other...
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (10/15): Legado del Fantasma, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured the Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (10/15) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Lineup (10/15): Seth "Freakin Rollins vs Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross
Multiple WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Superstars will be in action this evening. On Saturday night, WWE will set up shop in Sioux City, Iowa, as well as Phoenix, Arizona, where the red and blue brands will host Saturday Night's Main Event. Check out the advertised lineup for both...
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Tag Team Match Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw; Updated Lineup For Monday's Episode
-- WWE announced today that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action this coming Monday on Raw as they battle Alpha Academy - Chad Gable & Otis. It will be the first match for Gallows & Anderson since returning to WWE earlier this week after having been previously released back in 2020. The duo returned to align with AJ Styles in his feud against Judgment Day.
WWE Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Kane-A-Roonie
Way back in 2002, WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, attempted to perform Booker T's signature Spineroonie, which resulted in a piece of footage that's hard to forget. Check out the footage below, as well a comment from Kane himself:
WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that next week's episode will feature a title match, a singles match and an appearance. It was announced that Liv Morgan will go up against Sonya Deville in Women's Division Singles action. This match was made after a backstage angle between Morgan and Deville, where Deville made some comments about Morgan and Liv Morgan attacked her from behind.
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
Eric Bischoff Talks Raven Not Having A Backstory After Debuting In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he put heat on himself for not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.
Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements
-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the 'Top 10' moments from Friday's Smackdown On FOX below:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Thunder...
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Brags Ahead Of Dynamite, Shawn Spears Post-AEW Rampage Promo (Video)
-- On Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida will challenge Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. Ahead of their collision, Shida posted on Twitter, where she took a moment to brag on her past accomplishments:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Shawn Spears addressed his extended...
MJF Offers High Praise To One WWE Superstar During Recent Interview
MJF recently appeared as a guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast. During the appearance, the AEW star spoke about Sami Zayn, offering the WWE Superstar high praise. Featured below are some of the highlights. On Sami Zayn being one of the most entertaining pro-wrestlers on the planet: “Sami Zayn is...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Slightly Down From Last Week's Show
SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.129 million viewers, with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 2.133 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE SmackDown...
Shawn Michaels Reveals Primary Focus In NXT
As noted, Shawn Michaels recently joined Ariel Helwani on his MMA program for an interview covering all things WWE and NXT. During the discussion, "The Heartbreak Kid" revealed what the primary focus is in NXT these days, pointing to developing talent for the main roster in the future as the key project.
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Not Re-Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Willie Mack spoke with Denise Salcedo on a variety of topics such as why he decided to not re-sign with the promotion. “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing, because they promised one thing and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not accepting that.'” “So I went back to where I started, on the independents, even though it’s a tough grind, but I’m least I’m having fun and getting to travel and meeting people that I haven’t seen in years. It’s good to be able to do your own thing. I can pick up the phone and say, ‘I can be there Monday night,’ [or] ‘I can’t do that, I’m already booked here,’ and stuff like that. It feels great.”
