Tre Greene and company lead Bald Eagle football to 51-0 shutout victory over Huntingdon

It didn’t take Bald Eagle very long to get on the board in its 51-0 victory over Huntingdon on Friday night.

In fact, it took just four plays and 51 seconds for the Eagles to score on Tre Greene’s 43-yard rushing touchdown. Greene had two more touchdowns in the game — a 63-yard fumble recovery with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter and an 18-yard rushing touchdown with just 53 seconds off of the clock in the second quarter.

The senior two-way made his presence known immediately, but he opted to give credit to his teammates following the contest.

“My defensive line just did a great job of standing the guy up, and I was just able to get in there, help and strip the ball out,” Greene said of the fumble recovery. “They really did their job and it allowed me to do mine.”

Bald Eagle sophomore quarterback Carson Nagle did his job and a little more on Friday night as well. He had three touchdown passes, one of which went to his usual target, Cameron Watkins. The two attempted to link up on a big play, following a number of near misses throughout the game. When they hit on that big play, they made it count on a 69-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to put the game at 43-0.

“We were trying for it the whole game because the kid (cornerback) kept backpedaling,” Nagle said. “I told him — I was like, ‘Cam back shoulder. You’re one-on-one with this kid. Make him tackle you.’ I called it, he caught it, ripped the tackle and went 60-70 yards.”

Not only did Watkins win his battle with the cornerback on the offensive side of the ball, but he made a number of plays as a defender as well. As Huntingdon quarterback Eric Mykut searched for a receiver with just a few seconds left in the first half, Watkins beat his blocker for a routine sack.

The preparation for the week wasn’t as easy, considering Mykut is a rare, left-handed quarterback. With no one to aptly prepare the team for the different throwing angles and drop steps a lefty could provide, Watkins didn’t know what to expect heading into the game.

“All of the players that we faced in the past were all righties. This guy is a lefty,” Watkins said. “We tried during practice to prepare for a lefty quarterback, but really don’t have any. During practice, we just really tried to get around the offensive line. We had to make it happen during practice to make it happen during the game today.”

Greene’s early rushing touchdown put the Eagles up 7-0. Two possessions later, Nagle hit Kahale Burns on a 25-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter. On Huntingdon’s ensuing drive, Greene stripped the ball carrier for a 63-yard fumble recovery and a touchdown at the 2:45 mark in the first, followed by an 18-yard touchdown rush by the senior and a two-point conversion by usual offensive lineman Kieran Jodon, who was employed as a quarterback, with 11:07 left in the second quarter.

The Eagles later scored on a Nagle screen pass to Cameron Dubbs, who took it 20 yards for a 36-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first half.

Bald Eagle scored once again with Nagle threading the needle to Watkins for a 69-yard touchdown pass at the 6:55 mark in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Nick Wible scored on Bald Eagle’s final offensive possession on a 60-yard rush with 25 seconds left in the game.

Scores Around Centre County

Penns Valley 28, Tyrone 21

Clearfield 55, Bellefonte 16

North Star 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

State College 20, Harrisburg 6