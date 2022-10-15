Admin: Thunder Basin drill was district’s first high school test of Raptor Accountability, Raptor Reunification

Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: David Foreman
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County Health touts UCHealth affiliate benefits on partnership anniversary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s been one year since Campbell County Health became an affiliate partner of UCHealth, and the hospital is highlighting the benefits of that partnership. That includes “significant cost savings,” according to a news release. The affiliation began in September 2021 to improve efficiencies...
county17.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts of Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As Halloween approaches, many Campbell County residents have begun decorating their homes. Here are the responses County 17 received after putting out a call for Halloween outdoors decorations!. Dallas Price’s home, Mahogany Circle, Gillette. Photos by Dallas Price. Robert Proffitt, Dallas’ father, made the tombstones....
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Oct. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Tobacco violation, Oct. 17, Camel Drive, GPD. A Campbell County High School staff...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
gillettewy.gov
Campbell County's Most Wanted- October 17, 2022
Below is latest edition of Campbell County's Most Wanted. Please call or text (307) 228-4276 if you have any information related to any of these individuals. You may remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 reward.
Sheridan Media
JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 16, Warlow Drive and Burma Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County...
county17.com
Obituaries: Claar; Hansen
Clell Richard “Dick” Claar: September 22, 1947 – October 11, 2022. Clell Richard “Dick” Claar, 75, of Moorcroft, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Dick was born on September 22, 1947 to Clell R. and Evelyn (Kimsey) Varner in Alameda, CA. He graduated high school in Aurora, CO. After high school he returned to Moorcroft and met his lifelong love Johnnie Faye Farnsworth. They were married in Newcastle on November 26, 1965. He was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He loved his country and was very proud of this service.
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
