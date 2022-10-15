Read full article on original website
NBC New York
100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA
A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
No arrest made in fatal West Islip hit-and-run that police say was intentional
Investigators believe the incident was intentional.
Brooklyn dad sues NYC, ACS over fatal beating of his son, 4 by the boy’s mom’s boyfriend
The father of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy allegedly beaten to death by his mom’s brutal boyfriend filed suit Tuesday against the city and the Administration for Children’s Services for their failure to protect the helpless child from a predator inside his home. The Brooklyn Federal Court documents charge ACS and New York City ignored the clear warning signs of abuse before the fatal Sept. 12, ...
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
‘He was a good father’: Survivor of Bloods gang shooting defends dad’s honor
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
Multiple homes involved in large morning fire in East Orange
Multiple homes are involved in a large morning fire in East Orange.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Shooting Leaves Woman Brain-Dead; Family Believes Shooter is Disgruntled Tenant
A woman was left brain-dead after a weekend shooting in Brooklyn, with her family believing her injuries were caused by a disgruntled former tenant. “This is a horror movie,” the woman’s sister told the Daily News on Monday. “It’s a bad dream, and I can’t wake up.”
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
Police say the car that struck the woman was left at the scene, but the driver fled.
Missing Long Island 37-Year-Old Found
Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library on Park Avenue, Nassau County Police said.Police have now announced he has been located.Original report:Police are askin…
4 teens injured during drive-by shooting outside of Long Island house party
A drive-by gunman shot four teenagers outside of a Long Island house party Saturday night, authorities said.
Caught on camera: Police ask for help finding man they say stole from Home Depot in Westchester
State police are asking for the public's help to find the man they say stole from a Home Depot in Westchester County.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Woman, 80, killed in 'targeted' hit-and-run on LI
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Long Island.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
Teacher in testimony recalls Thomas Valva looking ‘frail’ and bruised in class
Thomas Valva's second-grade teacher Michelle Cagliano took the stand for the first time, as did Christine MacQarrie, who works with the school he attended and was employed by the Institute for Children With Autism.
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according […]
