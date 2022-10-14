Stigma in the health clinic and implications for PrEP access and use by adolescent girls and young women: conflicting perspectives in South Africa

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1254 (2022) Cite this article. People with HIV (PWH) have complex needs, and those with limited health literacy consistently have poorer HIV-related knowledge and health outcomes. One strategy to facilitate better outcomes for PWH is the inclusion of community health workers (CHWs) into care teams. This cohort study examines the effect of health literacy on clinical outcomes and utilization of CHW services among PWH enrolled in a CHW intervention. The secondary aim is to characterize most common purposes of CHW encounters.

3 DAYS AGO