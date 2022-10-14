Stigma in the health clinic and implications for PrEP access and use by adolescent girls and young women: conflicting perspectives in South Africa

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Components of stigma and its impact on maternal and child health service and outcomes: perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand
Maternal and child health (MCH) is crucial to the well-being of mothers and children. Stigma regarding access to MCH services is a major challenge, especially for hill tribe people in Thailand. The study aimed to understand the components of stigma and its impact on MCH service and outcomes including experiences and expectations to address the stigma in perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand.
BioMed Central
Role of community pharmacy professionals in child health service provision in Ethiopia: a cross-sectional survey in six cities of Amhara regional state
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1259 (2022) Cite this article. Community pharmacy professionals have great potential to deliver various public health services aimed at improving service access, particularly in countries with a shortage of health professionals. However, little is known about their involvement in child health service provision in Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
Health literacy, health outcomes and community health worker utilization: a cohort study in HIV primary care
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1254 (2022) Cite this article. People with HIV (PWH) have complex needs, and those with limited health literacy consistently have poorer HIV-related knowledge and health outcomes. One strategy to facilitate better outcomes for PWH is the inclusion of community health workers (CHWs) into care teams. This cohort study examines the effect of health literacy on clinical outcomes and utilization of CHW services among PWH enrolled in a CHW intervention. The secondary aim is to characterize most common purposes of CHW encounters.
BioMed Central
Unmet health care needs: factors predicting satisfaction with health care services among community-dwelling Canadians living with neurological conditions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1256 (2022) Cite this article. Neurological conditions (NCs) can lead to long-term challenges including functional impairments and limitations to activities of daily living. People with neurological conditions often report unmet health care needs and experience barriers to care. This study aimed to (1) explore the factors predicting patient satisfaction with general health care, hospital, and physician services among Canadians with NCs, (2) examine the association between unmet health care needs and satisfaction with health care services among neurological patients in Canada, and (3) contrast patient satisfaction between physician care and hospital care among Canadians with NCs.
BioMed Central
Perception of pediatric residents from a tertiary hospital in the city of México regarding their training during the COVID-19 pandemic
BMC Medical Education volume 22, Article number: 726 (2022) Cite this article. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic, which changed the residents’ teaching and learning process. The purpose of this study was to determine residents’ satisfaction and impressions on their training during the pandemic in a tertiary pediatric hospital.
BioMed Central
Parental satisfaction and its associated factors towards neonatal intensive care unit service: a cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1266 (2022) Cite this article. Parental satisfaction is a well-established outcome indicator and tool for assessing a healthcare system’s quality, as well as input for developing strategies for providing acceptable patient care. This study aimed to assess parental satisfaction with neonatal intensive care unit service and its associated factors.
BioMed Central
Science versus the virus: Science is saving millions of lives, but how is it so rapid, and why is the death rate so variable?
Estimates show millions of additional deaths have been averted, or avoided, as a result of scientific advances during the pandemic. In a paper in Health Research Policy and Systems we addressed questions about how advances were so rapid, and why national death rates varied so much. Rapid development of the...
BioMed Central
Surgical productivity did not suffer despite the states of emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan: a retrospective observational study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1267 (2022) Cite this article. The purpose of this study is to compute surgical total factor productivity with Malmquist index, and to evaluate the effects of states of emergency against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on its productivity change. We hypothesized that the states of emergency significantly reduced surgical total factor productivity in Japan.
BioMed Central
Serosurvey of anti-Toxocara canis antibodies in people experiencing homelessness and shelter workers from São Paulo, Brazil
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 373 (2022) Cite this article. Despite being one of the most prevalent helminth parasitic zoonoses worldwide and particularly in socioeconomically vulnerable populations, toxocariasis remains to be fully investigated in persons experiencing homelessness. Accordingly, the present study has aimed to assess the seroprevalence and associated risk factors of Toxocara spp. exposure in persons experiencing homelessness and shelter workers from a day-shelter in São Paulo city, Brazil.
