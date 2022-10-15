ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly 'on track' to play vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings

Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy