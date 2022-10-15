Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s prep football standings, schedules
These are the standings for area teams following Week Eight action on Thursday and Friday. In addition, each team’s overall record and region record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 9-0, 5-0 No. 2 Muscle Shoals: 7-1, 4-1 No. 3 Decatur: 6-2, 3-2 No. 4 Cullman: 6-3, 2-3 No. 5 Athens:...
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week
Pottsboro welcomed Winnsboro, the number 7 team in 3A Division I, into town last Friday for a matchup that could have big implications in the 5-3A Division I title race. Late in the third quarter, Pottsboro looked dead and buried, trailing 35-17. However, with under a minute to go in...
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Water Polo: First UIL Regional Quarterfinals
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Once again the CISD Natatorium was the host to a water polo tournament; this time the first ever Regional Quarterfinals. Rockwall, Heath, Tomball Memorial, The Woodlands, College Park, Oak Ridge, and Conroe were the teams competing to move onto the Regional Final Tournament which would be later this week.
