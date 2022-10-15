Read full article on original website
john brown
3d ago
ahh how grand welcome welcome heathens and celebrate Satan's abomination to Our FAther God. you will all be remembered in the book of Life.
Reply(1)
4
Robert Burns
3d ago
Why do we have to celebrate that people are gay? That's their choice to be gay. So, what your gay. Why do you they need a constant pat on the back? If they are so insecure about who they are then maybe they need to check what the real problem is.
Reply(1)
2
Buffalo Chip
4d ago
When is the LGBTQIA+++++++ pandering complete? End of month or do we have more than one month of this?
Reply(6)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
WESH
Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
click orlando
Residents frustrated over continued growth in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners got a look at the long backups residents in St. Cloud have to deal with every morning on Nolte Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just before the Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp. Over 30 residents took the podium on Monday night...
click orlando
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
click orlando
As floodwater recedes in Seminole County, a new concern: Drinkable water
GENEVA, Fla. – The water is receding slowly in Seminole County more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. As the recovery continues, the county is concerned about wells that may be damaged by floodwater. They say a well affected by floodwater may have disease-causing organisms in the water, making it unsafe to drink.
click orlando
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian washes up millions of snails along Lake Monroe
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dead snails can be seen washed up along the edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford — another example of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Central Florida. “This was, of course, very severe because you actually had the winds pushing the water out over the banks and carrying the snails, so when the water started coming back in, it left the snails high and dry,” Dr. William Kern, Jr. said.
click orlando
PHOTOS: 30th annual Biketoberfest rides into the sunset in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY. Fla. – As the smell of leather and exhaust fades away, the 30th annual Biketoberfest closes out in Volusia County on Sunday after a beautiful weather weekend. The event, which ran from Oct. 13-16, brought in thousands of motorcycles into the Daytona Beach area and was in...
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
click orlando
Florida Fall, y’all! Orlando-area temperatures dip into 40s, 50s
ORLANDO, Fla. – The air is much cooler in Central Florida now that a cold front has passed through the region, bringing the lowest temperatures since April. Temperatures dipped into the 40s and 50s early Wednesday across the region. The high will top off in the upper 60s. The...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
click orlando
Surfs up: SeaWorld Orlando unveils details on ‘Pipeline: The Surf Coaster’
ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to ride the waves at SeaWorld Orlando. During an event Tuesday, the theme park unveiled the name of its newest roller coaster: “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida...
flaglerlive.com
Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings
Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:39 a.m. A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day. There have...
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Palm Coast. Troopers said just before 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and his female passenger were traveling on Seminole Woods Boulevard north of Sesame Boulevard, when they ran off the road and struck a tree. Investigators...
Comments / 16