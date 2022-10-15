Read full article on original website
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they used a tracking app on a stolen laptop to recover a stolen car. Around 9:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 48th and R Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
Teens steal woman’s car at gunpoint, Lincoln Police says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two teenage boys stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. Saturday afternoon, around 2:53 p.m., LPD said officers were called to an area of 16th and S Streets on a report of a robbery. According to police, responding officers...
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man was stabbed in...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning. On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as "Nebraska Missing Persons Day.". Drought and dry conditions are impacting 100% of the land in Nebraska. For farmers, that means crops take a hit. For ranchers, that means possibly having to sell portions of their herd.
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
Lincoln Public Schools has difficulty finding substitutes despite higher numbers
Recent data for five-year breast cancer survival rates highlights the racial disparity. Black women have an 82% chance of survival in comparison with 92% for white women.
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park. Updated: 15 hours ago. A Waverly...
Section of 120th Street to open Tuesday in the area of the South Beltway project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to open another stretch of road in the area of the South Beltway project on Tuesday. NDOT says that 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen with its new configuration on Tuesday morning. Drivers who take Highway 2 eastbound can expect traffic coming up from the south via 120th Street before they work to turn onto the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
Pat Condon
Candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have been a prosecutor for the past 33 + years. 32 in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office. 2010 to 2017 as Chief Deputy and was appointed Lancaster County Attorney in 2017 and elected Lancaster County Attorney in 2018.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
Warmer temperatures on the way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another chilly start to the day, especially in eastern Nebraska Wednesday morning. A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and by Sunday we could be looking at record or near record high temperatures. Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln on Wednesday. Highs in the...
Sean Flowerday
Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.
