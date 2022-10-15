Read full article on original website
Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
progresstimes.net
Prosecutor turns the tables on witness in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
An attempt to undercut the bribery case against former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr. backfired spectacularly on Tuesday, when the judge had to interrupt the trial to warn a witness. Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 68, of Progreso Lakes arranged for a company to pay his cousin, former Weslaco City...
12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout. Saturday On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs […]
Brownsville man accused of assaulting pregnant sister-in-law, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a door, police told ValleyCentral. Christopher Garcia was arrested Monday on assault charges after allegedly slamming a door on his brother’s elbow and the back of his pregnant sister-in-law, police told Valley Central. Garcia’s brother had reportedly kicked […]
Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday.
police1.com
Surges of illegal immigration placing strain on DPS resources
MCALLEN, Texas — During a ride-along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, news media captured video of several instances of migrants illegally crossing the border into the U.S.. The FOX News video shows migrants hiding in thick brush and swimming across the Rio Grande River to cross the...
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
kurv.com
Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing
A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
KRGV
Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals. The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release. According to the release, a witness said a gray...
Suspect drives by while police interview assault victim, resulting in chase, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more. Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified […]
KRGV
Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case
A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley
EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
Alamo man sentenced to 25 years in TDCJ
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury in Hidalgo County found an Alamo man guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office, Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Chavez’s trial was held […]
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
