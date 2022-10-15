ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValleyCentral

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
MCALLEN, TX
texasstandard.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley author launches her first bilingual children’s book

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is promoting Hispanic culture and bilingual education through her newly published children’s book titled, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’ Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is a speaker and franchise owner of Iced Cube Mexican Street Eats. She now carries the title of author of […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

3 year old dies of flu, first victim in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first flu-related death in the county was reported Monday, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. On Monday, a 3-year-old died of the flu, Melendez told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday, 30 people were hospitalized with influenza in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of the 30, seven of those patients […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

