EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.

SAN JUAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO