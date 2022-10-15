Read full article on original website
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BPUB places its CEO on paid leave, following outcry stemming from Tenaska audit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Monday voted unanimously to place its CEO on administrative leave with pay for 60 days. Jaime Estrada will take over as interim CEO. The decision followed a public outcry, voiced in the board’s Oct. 10 regular meeting and again on Monday, to place CEO John […]
KRGV
Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has placed the utility company's CEO, John Brucaik on administrative leave for 60 days with pay following a forensic audit showing a failed energy project that started in 2011. The decision was made during a meeting Monday night. The report found that Bruciak, former mayor...
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
texasstandard.org
Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report
A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
progresstimes.net
Prosecutor turns the tables on witness in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
An attempt to undercut the bribery case against former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr. backfired spectacularly on Tuesday, when the judge had to interrupt the trial to warn a witness. Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 68, of Progreso Lakes arranged for a company to pay his cousin, former Weslaco City...
KRGV
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
Cameron County reports death of fully vaccinated woman, 33 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman. According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing. Cameron Count Public […]
Valley author launches her first bilingual children’s book
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is promoting Hispanic culture and bilingual education through her newly published children’s book titled, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’ Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is a speaker and franchise owner of Iced Cube Mexican Street Eats. She now carries the title of author of […]
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
3 year old dies of flu, first victim in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first flu-related death in the county was reported Monday, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. On Monday, a 3-year-old died of the flu, Melendez told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday, 30 people were hospitalized with influenza in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of the 30, seven of those patients […]
UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
