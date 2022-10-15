Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ocolly.com
OSU vs TCU Twitter reaction: Dykes bawling and Johnston balling
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys traveled to Fort Worth to battle the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. The victor would come out of the game as the only undefeated team in the Big 12. Football fans were active on Twitter all game long and before the...
ocolly.com
Uniform watch: A Helmet Stew against TCU
The equipment staff decided to get creative this week as decals and helmets met in a melting pot. OSU fell in a crushing double overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys came dressed out in black helmets featuring a Pistol Pete decal and stripes running atop the helmet, white jerseys, and black pants. What made this combo unique is the use of Pistol Pete on the striped helmet, as it is typically reserved for the cursive Cowboys script. This marks the first time in the modern uniform era the Pistol Pete logo has been worn on any other helmet than white.
ocolly.com
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
Cooper Rush helps resolve Cowboys’ quarterback controversy
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be happy about losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but at least there was one helpful issue to emerge. Cooper Rush played poorly in the 26-17 divisional loss. Previously lauded for playing mistake-free football in Weeks 2-5, Rush finally came apart. The Central...
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
dmagazine.com
Sam Romano: Making a Name for Himself
With a pin that read, “I accept tips” attached to his lapel, a 7-year-old Sam Romano listened as Chas Martin, the former manager of Uptown steakhouse Nick & Sam’s, encouraged the youngster to seat tables. He watched as his famous father Phil, the brains behind Fuddruckers, Eatzi’s, Nick & Sam’s, and more than a dozen other restaurant concepts, connected with customers. “People knew him and respected him, and they were grateful to be in the restaurant,” Sam says, “I’m grateful that they’re coming into the restaurant still—now that I’m part of it.”
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
KTEN.com
Gunter residents question site of future high school
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Twin-engine plane makes emergency landing on Texas roadway
DALLAS — The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Texas highway outside Dallas Saturday afternoon. A husband and wife were flying from Snyder, Texas, to Dallas Executive Airport when their twin-engine DA-62 airplane experienced engine problems, according to WFAA. The pilot...
