The equipment staff decided to get creative this week as decals and helmets met in a melting pot. OSU fell in a crushing double overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys came dressed out in black helmets featuring a Pistol Pete decal and stripes running atop the helmet, white jerseys, and black pants. What made this combo unique is the use of Pistol Pete on the striped helmet, as it is typically reserved for the cursive Cowboys script. This marks the first time in the modern uniform era the Pistol Pete logo has been worn on any other helmet than white.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO