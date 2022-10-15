ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Uniform watch: A Helmet Stew against TCU

The equipment staff decided to get creative this week as decals and helmets met in a melting pot. OSU fell in a crushing double overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys came dressed out in black helmets featuring a Pistol Pete decal and stripes running atop the helmet, white jerseys, and black pants. What made this combo unique is the use of Pistol Pete on the striped helmet, as it is typically reserved for the cursive Cowboys script. This marks the first time in the modern uniform era the Pistol Pete logo has been worn on any other helmet than white.
FORT WORTH, TX
ocolly.com

Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria

What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
dmagazine.com

Sam Romano: Making a Name for Himself

With a pin that read, “I accept tips” attached to his lapel, a 7-year-old Sam Romano listened as Chas Martin, the former manager of Uptown steakhouse Nick & Sam’s, encouraged the youngster to seat tables. He watched as his famous father Phil, the brains behind Fuddruckers, Eatzi’s, Nick & Sam’s, and more than a dozen other restaurant concepts, connected with customers. “People knew him and respected him, and they were grateful to be in the restaurant,” Sam says, “I’m grateful that they’re coming into the restaurant still—now that I’m part of it.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter residents question site of future high school

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
GUNTER, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy