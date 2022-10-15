Read full article on original website
KRGV
Food Bank of the RGV hosts fundraising event to help feed Valley families in need
Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank of the RGV has played an important role in helping to feed thousands of needy Valley families. With the holiday season approaching, the Food Bank of the RGV is needing the public's help to restock their shelves. The Food Bank of the RGV is...
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
KSAT 12
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse to host annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for an event to show off your pups’ Halloween costume, look no further. Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse is hosting its second annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. The pet-friendly Halloween event includes a dog costume contest, pet photo opportunities,...
parentherald.com
Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim
Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
utrgvrider.com
Clothe’s next owner
House of Fashion Vice President Camila Sobrevilla and Art Director Nolan “Fish” Navarro spoke about fashion sustainability during a club pop-up thrift shop last Wednesday outside of the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. Navarro, a mass communication senior, said it is important to promote second-hand shopping because...
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
KRGV
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
KRGV
San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity. The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia. Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42. The shelter does have space for 35...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
3 year old dies of flu, first victim in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first flu-related death in the county was reported Monday, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. On Monday, a 3-year-old died of the flu, Melendez told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday, 30 people were hospitalized with influenza in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of the 30, seven of those patients […]
UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
KRGV
Husband and wife charged in death of teen boy, Brownsville police say
A married couple were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old with autism, the Brownsville Police Department announced in a news release. Brownsville police officers responded to the 300 block of Center Drive Monday at around 4 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male...
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues
MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
BPUB places its CEO on paid leave, following outcry stemming from Tenaska audit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Monday voted unanimously to place its CEO on administrative leave with pay for 60 days. Jaime Estrada will take over as interim CEO. The decision followed a public outcry, voiced in the board’s Oct. 10 regular meeting and again on Monday, to place CEO John […]
