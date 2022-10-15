ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One more rainy, chilly day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold. Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

21st Annual Heat the Town event Saturday, Oct. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every year there are many deaths in our country related to faulty heating systems or to the lack of heating all together. Whether the cause is carbon monoxide leakage, gas leakage in a confined space, or simply the lack of funds to afford repairs, our communities are faced with the grim results year after year. The fact is a majority of these heating related casualties could be prevented with a simple and thorough heating check in the fall. However, the elderly and/or disabled, low income homeowner, living on a fixed income must make a critical choice: food and medicine, or a heat check service call.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romance on the West Side’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our second Masterworks performance of the year. The concert, conducted by Maestro David Cho, includes works by John Corigliano and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be focused on telling emotional love stories and exploring the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Busy weekend for first responders and emergency crews in Terry County

Five vehicle accidents took place within 33 hours in Terry County, three of them within an hour and a half each other, this past weekend. The first accident reported was the Seagraves ISD activity bus and a pickup truck. At approximately 11:45 am Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident at the intersection of US 62/82 (Lubbock Rd.) and David Bailey Road. According to the TxDPS, a late model gray Ford F-150 was traveling south on 62/82 and a Seagraves ISD activities bus carrying band students to a marching contest was traveling north on 62/82. The driver of the F-150 turned east (left) at the intersection of 62/82 and David Bailey and failed to yield to the activity bus. The bus and F-150 crashed, sending the F-150 into the median facing south, and the bus ended up in the ditch next to the Bailey Toliver RV property.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock

Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy