Five vehicle accidents took place within 33 hours in Terry County, three of them within an hour and a half each other, this past weekend. The first accident reported was the Seagraves ISD activity bus and a pickup truck. At approximately 11:45 am Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident at the intersection of US 62/82 (Lubbock Rd.) and David Bailey Road. According to the TxDPS, a late model gray Ford F-150 was traveling south on 62/82 and a Seagraves ISD activities bus carrying band students to a marching contest was traveling north on 62/82. The driver of the F-150 turned east (left) at the intersection of 62/82 and David Bailey and failed to yield to the activity bus. The bus and F-150 crashed, sending the F-150 into the median facing south, and the bus ended up in the ditch next to the Bailey Toliver RV property.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO