Philly Police Officer Who Died Suddenly At 30 Leaves Behind Wife, Twin Babies

Beloved Philadelphia police officer and dad of twins Kevin Joseph Regan died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was 30.

Born in Meadowbrook, Regan graduated from Abington Senior High School and Temple University, according to his obituary.

He served his community as a police officer in Philadelphia and leaves behind his wife Regan, and their 14-month-old sons, Declan and Maclan, according to a GoFundMe.

"Kevin was a beloved friend, coworker, son, husband, and father," reads the fundraiser launched by Mike Givens.

"Please let's show her the support she needs in this time of tragedy."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $64,000 as of Friday, Oct. 14.

Regan is also survived by his parents Kevin and Kathy, two sisters, Shannon Regan and Colleen, and many other loved ones.

Memorial services were held on Friday, Oct. 14 at St. Luke the Evangelist Church on Fairhill Avenue in Glenside.

