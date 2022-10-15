ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Police Officer Who Died Suddenly At 30 Leaves Behind Wife, Twin Babies

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by6l6_0iZoOnL300
Beloved Philadelphia police officer and dad of twins Kevin Joseph Regan died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was 30. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Beloved Philadelphia police officer and dad of twins Kevin Joseph Regan died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was 30.

Born in Meadowbrook, Regan graduated from Abington Senior High School and Temple University, according to his obituary.

He served his community as a police officer in Philadelphia and leaves behind his wife Regan, and their 14-month-old sons, Declan and Maclan, according to a GoFundMe.

"Kevin was a beloved friend, coworker, son, husband, and father," reads the fundraiser launched by Mike Givens.

"Please let's show her the support she needs in this time of tragedy."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $64,000 as of Friday, Oct. 14.

Regan is also survived by his parents Kevin and Kathy, two sisters, Shannon Regan and Colleen, and many other loved ones.

Memorial services were held on Friday, Oct. 14 at St. Luke the Evangelist Church on Fairhill Avenue in Glenside.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Jean D. Gei
3d ago

🙏😔🙏. For his family, his babies!! 🙏😔🙏. Sry I had to post about the vaccines but I’m sure he had to get it to work like my son did!! I just pray the wife didn’t get any!!🙏😔🙏

Reply
4
Jiggyjarjardo
22h ago

Wow. What a shame. If I were the family I would definitely have an autopsy done to see if it was a blood clot or myocarditis from the vaccine, if he received it. My heart goes out to them.

Reply(1)
2
joe none of your business
3d ago

an absolute tragedy that did not need to happen ,they dont call it the clot shot for nothing

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

North Philly Woman Dies In House Fire: Report

A North Philadelphia woman died in a house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a report from 6ABC. The blaze broke out at around 3:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Jefferson Street in the city's Yorktown neighborhood, the outlet wrote. The victim, who has not been publicly identified,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pedestrian, 34, Killed In Hit-Run Crash: Police

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County. Bridgeton police responded to North Pearl and Myrtle streets at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, of Bridgeton, was found lying in the southbound lane of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton police. He was taken...
BRIDGETON, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Man Charged In Fatal South Jersey DUI Crash: Report

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reports. Connor P. Ruggieri, of Newtown Square, PA, was allegedly driving under the influence when he was involved in a June 6 crash on Route 322 in Woolwich Township, according to a criminal complaint cited by the outlet.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
384K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy