ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Non-profit organization Bike Utah addresses rash of fatal, serious crashes

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjbSZ_0iZoOlZb00

SALT LAKE CITY — A group that aims to make Utah a safer place for bicycle riders is bringing attention to what they're calling a "significantly high number" of crashes that have resulted in cyclists' deaths or serious injuries this year.

According to Bike Utah, there have been 15 cyclists killed in "preventable tragedies" across the state so far in 2022.

READ: Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old riding e-bike in South Jordan

“There are also multiple cyclists whose lives and abilities have been completely altered because of the actions and inattentiveness of drivers," said Jenn Oxborrow, the nonprofit's executive director. "We must and can do more to ensure we have safe transportation systems and to promote safe utilization of motor vehicles.”

Bike Utah also spoke out in April of this year when four cyclists were killed within just three weeks.

In response to what Bike Utah says is an "uptick" in cyclist deaths, the organization is planning a "Safe System Symposium on Nov. 10, which will take place at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah from 1-5 p.m.

The symposium will include "professionals from multiple disciplines around the state" to discuss solutions. More information can be found online here .

“Complete networks of safe transportation systems, throughout the state, are critical to health, safety, wellness, access, and equity,” Oxborrow said in Bike Utah's statement issued Friday. “We look forward to collaborating to improve safety for all road travelers and, most importantly, to prevent cyclists’ deaths and severe injuries.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
KSLTV

Thousands of fish died during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse of Sanpete County came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT
gastronomicslc.com

BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene

This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy