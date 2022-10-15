Non-profit organization Bike Utah addresses rash of fatal, serious crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — A group that aims to make Utah a safer place for bicycle riders is bringing attention to what they're calling a "significantly high number" of crashes that have resulted in cyclists' deaths or serious injuries this year.

According to Bike Utah, there have been 15 cyclists killed in "preventable tragedies" across the state so far in 2022.

“There are also multiple cyclists whose lives and abilities have been completely altered because of the actions and inattentiveness of drivers," said Jenn Oxborrow, the nonprofit's executive director. "We must and can do more to ensure we have safe transportation systems and to promote safe utilization of motor vehicles.”

Bike Utah also spoke out in April of this year when four cyclists were killed within just three weeks.

In response to what Bike Utah says is an "uptick" in cyclist deaths, the organization is planning a "Safe System Symposium on Nov. 10, which will take place at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah from 1-5 p.m.

The symposium will include "professionals from multiple disciplines around the state" to discuss solutions. More information can be found online here .

“Complete networks of safe transportation systems, throughout the state, are critical to health, safety, wellness, access, and equity,” Oxborrow said in Bike Utah's statement issued Friday. “We look forward to collaborating to improve safety for all road travelers and, most importantly, to prevent cyclists’ deaths and severe injuries.”