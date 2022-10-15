Effective: 2022-10-17 08:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will slowly improve through mid morning, but locally dense areas will continue near the coast and along the I-95 corridor.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO