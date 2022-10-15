Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Maya Williams’ 2 goals help Central Dauphin score 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff
Maya Williams had two goals and an assist Tuesday to lead Central Dauphin to a 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff. Kaylee Zellers, Sophia Adams and Gracie Spicher each added a goal for the Rams.
Susquenita girls soccer clinches Tri-Valley League title with decisive win over East Juniata
For the second consecutive season, Susquenita (13-4) captured the Tri-Valley League title as the Blackhawks dispatched East Juniata (5-10-1) 7-0 Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 2-0 at halftime and blew things open with a five-goal second half. Claire Wechsler provided the spark for the offense, finishing the contest with three goals...
Greencastle-Antrim takes down West Perry in girls volleyball to remain unbeaten
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team remains unbeaten this season following Tuesday’s 3-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over West Perry. The set scores of the match were 25-8, 25-15 and 25-8. Lily Kauffman had 10 kills and Madeline Eagler added 17 assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to...
Lily Bannister, Addie Huber pace Middletown girls volleyball to straight-set victory
Middletown’s Lily Bannister and Addie Huber enjoyed big nights to help the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 straight-set victory over Milton Hershey Tuesday in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division action. Bannister recorded 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs and 1 block. Huber registered 6 kills, 3 aces and 15 digs....
Katelyn Strawser’s 2 goals lead Lower Dauphin past West Perry
Katelyn Strawser had two goals Tuesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-2 field hockey win over West Perry. Emmy Ecculley also had a goal for Lower Dauphin. Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers each had a goal for West Perry.
State College girls volleyball takes down Chambersburg in five sets
The State College girls volleyball team posted a five-set victory over Chambersburg Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11. For Chambersburg, Morgan Stockslager had 22 digs. Ashli Ganoe had 17 assists. Kate Etter had 8 kills and Kaylie Hanna registered...
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
Pair of Eily Houser goals lift Shippensburg field hockey team to season-ending win
A pair of goals from Eily Houser and a fourth quarter tally from Elke Staver lifted the Shippensburg field hockey team to a 3-0 shutout victory over CD East Tuesday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Houser scored at the 10:42 mark of the first quarter and again...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
Tanner Zeigler nets two goals as West Perry boys soccer blanks James Buchanan
Tanner Zeigler scored in the 30th minute and the 48th minute and West Perry went on to a 6-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. West Perry (15-1-1) also got goals from Kyle Port, Garrett Bartlow, Mason Sanno and Caleb Nickel. The Mustangs outshot James Buchanan (0-16-0) by a 25-0 margin.
Trinity blanks Boiling Springs in girls volleyball action
Trinity (17-0) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Boiling Springs (10-6) in Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks downed the Bubblers 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Sammi McAuliffe paced the Shamrocks with 8 kills, 7 aces, and 5 blocks. Allie Aschenbrenner finished the contest with 23 assists and...
Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships
Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
Two second quarter goals push Carlisle to field hockey shutout over Chambersburg
The Carlisle field hockey team (9-8-1) got second half goals from Calyn Clements and Alexis Bear to post a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Chambersburg to keep its hopes alive for a postseason berth in District 3, Class 3A.
Ella Garman helps lead Boiling Springs girls soccer past Gettysburg
Ella Garman had a goal and an assist to help lead Boiling Springs to a 3-2 girls soccer win Tuesday over Gettysburg. Grace Disque and Molly Starner each had a goal for the Bubblers, and Reese Hughes and Sophia Felix each added an assists. Izzy Gaydon and Lily Winkelmann each...
Natalee Kunkel’s 4th quarter goal lifts Gettysburg field hockey past Waynesboro
Natalee Kunkel scored with 2:58 remaining in regulation time and lifted the Gettysburg field hockey team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday. Gettysburg peppered the Waynesboro defense with 10 shots on goal before Kunkel’s shot found the back of the cage. Gettysburg outcornered Waynesboro by a 16-1 margin.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux
Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
Mid-Penn boys stars for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Northern shuts out Shippensburg 2-0 in boys soccer A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Red Lion Area High School football team will have a game with Central York High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0