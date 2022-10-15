Read full article on original website
Trooper’s wife says ‘long road ahead’ after hit-and-run crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run collision over the weekend. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck. A suspect accused of fleeing the scene has been arrested.
Man dies in Oconee Co. camper fire
A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
72-year-old man killed in Oconee Co. fire
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive. Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina...
WYFF4.com
'He was our brother': Sisters of Upstate man look for answers after fatal hit and run
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The family of an Upstate man is still looking for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run last week. Terry Roland, or Tj, was described as a loving brother, a huge Clemson fan, and a man of faith. Now, his sisters are learning...
FOX Carolina
Wife of injured Highway Patrol trooper gives update on his condition
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying gunman in deadly shooting. Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference giving an update on a shooting that killed 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn.
WYFF4.com
DUI charges filed in downtown Greenville crash that left man dead, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police confirmed Tuesday that a man faces DUI charges in a deadly downtown crash last week. Samuel Greene, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of North Academy and North Church streets, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Monday.
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference giving an update on a shooting that killed 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn.
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect among those taken into custody during county-wide warrant roundup
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said they worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department to help the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole & Pardons Services serve warrants. Officers said the operation began on Tuesday morning and involved 50 attempts to...
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
One dead following weekend crash in Anderson County
The SCHP reports one person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Anderson County Saturday night just after 10PM. The crash happened on Parnell Road about 7 miles east of Anderson.
Suspect in weekend hit and run that injured to SCHP Troopers identified
An arrest has been made following a weekend hit and run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers. The crash happened during a traffic stop, around 2 AM Sunday at Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street in Greenville.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
