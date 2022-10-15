ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Trooper’s wife says ‘long road ahead’ after hit-and-run crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run collision over the weekend. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck. A suspect accused of fleeing the scene has been arrested.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

72-year-old man killed in Oconee Co. fire

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive. Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina...
WESTMINSTER, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference giving an update on a shooting that killed 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn. Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. What's new? 10/18. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy