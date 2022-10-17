Abbeville Police: Shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School, one injured

UPDATE 10/17: Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 14, the Abbeville Police Department (APD) responded to a report of shots fired at the corner of Prairie Avenue and North Lyman Street. Once authorities arrived, a victim was located, as well as damaged vehicles that were hit by gunfire.

During the investigation, it was determined that a person opened fire at a group of people walking south on a sidewalk.

APD said that one person was hit but did not receive a serious injury.

Several vehicles inside the J.H. Williams parking lot were also hit by bullets.

After further investigation, it was determined that the shooting was in retaliation for a homicide that occurred in July, according to APD.

Evidence has been recovered from the scene and sent to the Acadiana Crime Lab. The investigation is ongoing and APD urges anyone with information to contact them at (337) 893-2511.

Anyone who was at the Abbeville High School Homecoming game that may have found damage to their vehicle is also urged to contact APD.

ORIGINAL, 10/14: ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Abbeville Police Department (APD), authorities are investigating shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School.

APD said that gunshots were fired in front of the school building.

Authorities are on the scene and are currently searching for the suspect, according to APD.

Information is limited at this time, but updates will follow as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.