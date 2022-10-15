ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TABC Girls Basketball rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy