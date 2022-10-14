ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Justin Lewis expected to be released from two-way contract

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls rookie Justin Lewis is expected to be released from the roster after the team announced the signing of Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract on Friday.

Lewis signed a two-way contract with the Bulls during the offseason, but he will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in August. He reportedly suffered the injury away from the team at a workout.

Malcolm Hill is signed to the Bulls’ other two-way contract.

Lewis went undrafted this year out of Marquette. He was named the Big East Most Improved Player after averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32 games as a sophomore.

The injury to Lewis was a rather unfortunate break for him after emerging as a standout in the Las Vegas Summer League. He is expected to remain around the team while rehabbing from the injury, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

